January 10, 2021

Scholarship winner Megan Gayosso, second from left, is joined by LSCPA Vocational Nursing Coordinator Eursula Davis, LSCPA Director of Allied Health Shirley MacNeill and Stephanie Massey, Director of Nursing at GTEC. (Courtesy photo)

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The paths for Megan Gayosso and Sarah McElduff to join the nursing field got a little easier this week as each were awarded scholarships from Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur works with Lamar State College Port Arthur to encourage students with a proven academic record of excellence and a passion for healthcare to apply for scholarships.

Scholarship winner Sarah McElduff, second from right, is joined by LSCPA Director of Allied Health Shirley MacNeill, LSCPA Vocational Nursing Coordinator Eursula Davis and Stephanie Massey, Director of Nursing at GTEC. (Courtesy photo)

In order to ensure the community is supported by the highest caliber of healthcare professionals, Golden Triangle invests in future generations of stand-out students by offering the scholarship twice a year; fall and spring semester.

Gayosso of Nederland won the $250 Licensed Vocational Nurse scholarship.

McElduff of Port Arthur is the winner of the $500 Registered Nurse scholarship.

