Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

The paths for Megan Gayosso and Sarah McElduff to join the nursing field got a little easier this week as each were awarded scholarships from Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur works with Lamar State College Port Arthur to encourage students with a proven academic record of excellence and a passion for healthcare to apply for scholarships.

In order to ensure the community is supported by the highest caliber of healthcare professionals, Golden Triangle invests in future generations of stand-out students by offering the scholarship twice a year; fall and spring semester.

Gayosso of Nederland won the $250 Licensed Vocational Nurse scholarship.

McElduff of Port Arthur is the winner of the $500 Registered Nurse scholarship.