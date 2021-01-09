Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships
The paths for Megan Gayosso and Sarah McElduff to join the nursing field got a little easier this week as each were awarded scholarships from Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur.
Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur works with Lamar State College Port Arthur to encourage students with a proven academic record of excellence and a passion for healthcare to apply for scholarships.
In order to ensure the community is supported by the highest caliber of healthcare professionals, Golden Triangle invests in future generations of stand-out students by offering the scholarship twice a year; fall and spring semester.
Gayosso of Nederland won the $250 Licensed Vocational Nurse scholarship.
McElduff of Port Arthur is the winner of the $500 Registered Nurse scholarship.
Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association
Beaumont’s Kal Kincaid took over as president of the AGC of Texas, an association of highway construction contractors responsible for... read more