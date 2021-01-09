KATHIE’s KORNER — Know who you are and others as well

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

You’ve heard this phrase many times before. The other one that amazes me from celebrities or people of importance, on different levels, is: “Don’t You Know Who I Am?”

Wow! Talk about ego and wanting special privileges, but the answer to both of these for me is: “I am a child of God, called, anointed and appointed by Him to fulfill my purpose here on earth.”

If you know the Scriptures, you find out how important your place is, in God’s plan.

You are unique and, hopefully, thankful and honored to be a part of the “Family of God.”

My husband, Mike, and I have enjoyed our journey of 40-plus years, so far, and are amazed, at times, how God has used the music He has filled our hearts and minds with to introduce people to Jesus.

This outreach includes encouraging all with teaching in churches and, hopefully, setting the captives free in thousands of prisons all over the world, including a boys prison in Russia! Thank you, God.

Don’t get me wrong, I have respect and pray daily for my leaders and people who cover me, spiritually and physically: My Heavenly Father, (God), my husband and my Pastor, in this order.

As a strong, bold “woman of God” I love how God uses my sense-of-humor and compassion to share Jesus and win the lost for Him and to add to the Kingdom of God.

I encourage my readers to have that same respect for your leaders and the leaders of America, to honor our flag and not agree with bitter, fearful people who haven’t even been out of America to third world countries or other impoverished areas. They forget that they live in the “Land of the Free” and continue to “bad mouth” America, who gives to them all, unselfishly.

I’ve traveled all over the world and love being born and raised in America, unlike any other country. I am the first one to put my hand over my heart and sing, “America The Beautiful,” a flag waver and true patriot.

So, remember, you can be chosen, “Who Do You Think You Are” if you ask God into your life and follow with joy.

Write to me for prayer and a Bible at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.