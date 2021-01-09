January 10, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

  • Alexander Boyd, 27, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
  • Zachary Furr, 34, warrant other agency
  • Carlon Rollins, 28, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Marcus Dorsey, 30, warrant other agency
  • Roberto Valencia Jr., 21, warrant other agency
  • Jason Fontenot, 36, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
  • Trevor Cooper, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

Dec. 28

  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported terroristic threat of family/household – family violence in the 1800 block of Atlanta.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 2700 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Arrest of a subject for another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 29

  • A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A detective arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
  • An officer made an arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.

Dec. 30

  • A complainant reported assault family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
  • A complainant reported deadly conduct – discharge firearm in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 31

  • A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 600 block of S 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported theft in the 900 block of S 22nd Street.
  • An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of S 23rd Street.

Jan. 1

  • A complainant reported a robbery in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
  • An officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of S 10th Street.

Jan. 2

  • A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation and terroristic threat of family – family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported theft in the 100 block of N Memorial.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N 7th Street.

Jan. 3

  • A complainant reported theft in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1800 block of N 19th Street.
