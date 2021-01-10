Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas announces that January is Crime Stopper Awareness month.

We encourage all Southeast Texans to join in this effort and help create an even brighter future for our area.

Every year, the month of January is dedicated to raising awareness of Crime Stoppers’ successes and motivating more Southeast Texans to get involved. In the year 2020, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas received more than 1,100 anonymous tips leading to the arrest of 72 suspects, almost $5,000 in rewards paid and recovered over $195,000 in property, cash, and narcotics.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas could not do this without the information gained from its citizens nor without the investigative efforts of our Hardin, Jefferson and Orange law enforcement agencies.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is a civilian 501C3 non-profit organization that works with all law enforcement agencies in Southeast Texas by offering cash rewards for anonymous tips regarding a crime that has been committed, leading to an arrest or indictment.

Individuals that have information about a crime can contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas by calling 833-TIPS, reporting through the website 833tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app on any mobile device.

These tips have complete anonymity, guaranteed by law and can lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

When individuals in the community realize their identity can never be revealed, it gives them total security in reporting information about a crime that has been committed or one about which they have information to prevent from occurring.

Law enforcement finds Crime Stoppers to be an invaluable tool in gaining information that assists them in solving and preventing crimes.

In turn, Crime Stoppers depends on citizens to disclose information about crimes and our media partners to share information about criminal activity with our communities in Southeast Texas.

Crime Stoppers also relies on individuals and businesses to become partners and help fund the day-to-day expenses required to maintain this operation that has been helping make Southeast Texas communities, schools and business safer places to live.

For more information about partnership opportunities, visit our website at www.833tips.com or call our office at 409-333-4088.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can be reached at PO Box 12982, Beaumont, Texas, 77726 or by calling 409-333-4088 or logging onto 833tips.com.