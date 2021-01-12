Marilyn Ann Borel Guidry, 70, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Marilyn was born on December 25, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late, Ashton Peter Borel and Mildred Mary Bourgeois Borel.

Marilyn was a lifetime resident of Southeast Texas, a 1969 graduate of Bishop Byrne High School, and a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

She retired as a branch manager in banking after working in the industry for nearly 35 years.

She was committed to her family and took great pride in loving and doting on her grandchildren.

Her joy was greatest when spending time with those whom she most loved.

Those left to cherish Marilyn’s memory include her loving husband of 51 years, Dale Guidry of Nederland; her son, Jason Guidry and his wife, Andrea of Fannett, and their children, Tamara Adkison and her husband, Keaton, Gavin Guidry, Savannah Guidry, Wyatt Guidry, Bella Guidry, and Hayden Guidry; son, Dustin Guidry and his wife, Kerri of Fannett, and their children, Kia Guidry, Jasmine Guidry, Gloria Beth Guidry, Westin Guidry, and Moriah Guidry; daughter, Ashley Davis and her husband, Mark of Winnie, and their children, Klein Davis, Lydia Davis, Alyse Davis, Ainsley Davis, Lynea Davis, Dane Davis, Loryn Davis, and Alayna Davis; three great-grandchildren, Nisi, Zen, and Icelyn Crim; two sisters, Patricia Moore of Nederland and Lorraine Ausburn of Livingston, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Ashton and Mildred Borel, Marilyn is preceded in death by her sister, Joan Moore.

A gathering of Marilyn’s family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation.

Rev. Dustin Guidry will officiate the service assisted by Rev. Toby Tiner.

Those serving as Pallbearers will include, Gavin Guidry, Wyatt Guidry, Klein Davis, Troy Guidry, Jerry Ausburn, and Steven Moore with Honorary Pallbearers, Mark Moore, Bryan Moore, and Jonathan Dixxon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Marilyn’s honor to Night to Shine SETX.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs. Please donate at: www.nighttoshinesetx.com

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social-distancing while attending Marilyn’s visitation and funeral service. All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.