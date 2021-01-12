Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:
- Melosha English, 35, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to following calls between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:
Jan. 4
- Arrest a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Goodwin and 8th St.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 600 block of Magnolia.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2000 block of 12th St.
Jan. 5
- Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 2200 block of Nall.
Jan. 6
No reports.
Jan. 7
- Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.
Jan. 8
- Officer investigated a report of reckless damage or destruction in the 400 block of Ave. D.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Montgomery.
Jan. 9
No reports.
Jan. 10
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of South.
