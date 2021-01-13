DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 13, 2020

James A. Reeves 91, of WhiteWright, Texas formerly of Nederland Texas, died January 9, 2021, Heart of Texas Cremation.

JoEllen Lona, 69, Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Elizabeth Rose Morel, 83, of Austin, formerly of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Wilma Louise Clause, 96, of Groves passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

John “Elroy” Henry, Sr., 85, of Winnie, died Thursday, January 7, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Dr. Roger Pricer, 78, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jane Abshire, 99, of Hemphill, Texas died January 11, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Michael Patrizi, 66, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Edison Guerra, 88, of Nederland, died Monday, January 11, 2021. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

LaDelle Benoit, 83, of China, died Sunday, January 10, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Francisco “Frankie” Flores, Jr., 40, of Beaumont, died Sunday, January 10, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Michael “Kent” Koerth, 72 of Port Neches, Texas died January 12, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mae Broussard David Curtis, 94, of Northridge, California, formerly of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

David Perritt, 59, of Vidor, died Monday, January 11, 2021. 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Sharon A. Kelley, 74, of Nederland, Texas passed away January 13, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.