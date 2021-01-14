Conesha Cobb made her transition to be with The Lord on January 5, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, in Houston, TX.

Conesha was born on May 16, 1988 to the union of her parents Sharon “Shay” Barnes and the late Robert Cobb at Park Place Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a member of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Delton Narcisse here in Port Arthur.

As a teenager, Conesha was a member of Paradise Praise Dancers, where she lift up the name of our Lord in song and dance.

She was also a member of the Voices of Paradise Choir.

She was member of the 2006 graduating Class of Memorial High School, of Port Arthur, TX.

Conesha leaves to cherish her memories: a loving son: Tristen Scott, mother, Sharon “Shay” Barnes, two brothers: Daniel Dorsey (Keisha), and Brandon Cobb. Grandmother: Blanche Dorsey, Uncle, Jerome Kemper (Sylvia), Two nieces: one who looked like her twin, Avryona Dorsey, and Shakira Diggles. Nephew, Akari Cobb, A Significant other: Joshua Tyree, close friends: Julisa Davis and Whitney Garner, and a host of relatives, friends, and Church Family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with

visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.