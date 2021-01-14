Grace Elliott, 84, of Smithville passed away January 9, 2021.

Born February 4, 1936 in Dubach, Louisiana to John and Edith McElduff, she lived in Port Arthur for many years.

She was a longtime member of the Central Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith McElduff and a son, Michael Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Elliott; daughters, Cheryl McCann and husband Michael of Hockley, Patricia

Daigle and husband, Dave Long of Salado, and Cindy Speedy and husband, Sam of LaGrange; brother, Gene McElduff of Port Arthur; grandchildren, Brian McMillan of Hondo, Kristin Thomas of Villa Rica, GA, Cole Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Kaylee Willams and Krayton Williams both of Lagrange, TX; great grandchildren, Cameron Thomas of Villa Rica, GA and Brianna McMillan of Hondo, Tx; and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2 pm at the Riley Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Woodville.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky McElduff, Dave Long, Michael McCann, Sam Speedy, John-Patrick Speedy, George Rienstra and Cole

Thomas.

Services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home in Woodville, TX.