Mr. John H. Minniefield Sr. passed away January 06, 2021 at his residence in Port Arthur, TX.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, eight children and a daughter he raised; four brothers, and three sisters.

Mr. Minniefield was a well-known citizen of SE Texas, and surrounding areas.

He worked and retired from Spence Battery and Electric Company, and then went to work for O’Reilly Auto Parts.

John Minniefield was a founding member of the Golden Triangle Voices of Brotherhood, sang in the East Mount Olive BC Male Chorus, lead the evening Prayer Band, and was the Chairman of the Deacon Board.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 am at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Boulevard, Port Arthur, TX with funeral to follow.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.