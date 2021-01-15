Andra Kay Dore Johnson, 69, passed away Monday, January 11 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston after a brief illness.

She was born in Port Arthur Texas on Sept. 23, 1951 to Andrew (Andy) Dore and Gloria Bynam Dore. Andra was a former resident of Sherman, Texas before moving back to this area seven years ago.

She was retired from WalMart #408.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services and burial to follow.

Please check their website for time.

Andra was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn Dore of Groves, brother, Robert (Gee) Dore of Port Acres. Nephew Troy Dore and Heather of Port Neches, Niece Kelly Dore Dickson and Roger of Warren, granddaughters Regina Metcalf and Taylor Johnson, one great granddaughter, 2 great nephews, 1 great niece and 2 great great nephews.