Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

NEDERLAND —The Nederland Independent School District will join 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick announced.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay,” he said. “Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

The Nederland ISD school board is responsible for an annual budget of $50 million, an estimated 5,200 students, close to 700 employees and eight campuses.

Board members serving Nederland ISD are:

President, Micah Mosley

Vice-President, Nicholas Phillips

Secretary, Roya Scott

Trustee, Jerry Albanese

Trustee, Kay DeCuir

Trustee, Suzanne Isom

Trustee, Tonya Mitchell

“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Kieschnick said. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

The Nederland ISD School Board will be recognized Monday at board meeting at 6 p.m.