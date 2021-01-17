3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the three subjects.

Authorities said the three subjects were involved in an aggravated robbery at Exxpress Mart #4, 11755 Highway 105 in Bevil Oaks, on Tuesday at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said released photos are blurry but call the public’s attention to the Lisa Simpson graphics on the back of the black hoodie.

“Perhaps someone recalls a person recently wearing that hoodie,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Do no attempt to confront or approach. Consider all three to be armed.”

If you have information about this crime or the possible identity of the suspects, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS, log onto 833TIPS.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.