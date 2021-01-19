January 20, 2021

William “Bill” Harrison Moss Jr.

In Loving Memory of William (Bill) Harrison Moss, Jr. (January 13, 1950-January 7, 2021)

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Please join us for a memorial service honoring Williams’s life Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1pm-3pm at Pathway Church (the old skating rink) 2326 Nederland Ave, Port Neches TX 77651

