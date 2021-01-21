180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Lamar State College Port Arthur improved the financial outlook for 180 Fall 2020 students who completed their two-year associate degrees and/or shorter certificate degrees at the end of 2020.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, the commencement ceremony was held online, featuring congratulatory comments from LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard and other campus leaders and wrapping up with grads’ photos and degree/certificate names scrolling across the video screen while “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background.

The graduates, below, are listed by their city of residence, and the degrees and certificates they earned:

BEAUMONT

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Sandra Teresa Alvarez, Cosmetology Operator; Lerene Patricia Arrieta, Nursing; Odeth Robledo Bahena, Nursing; Cole Scott Breed, Commercial Music Sound Engineer; Christina Joann Hopkins, Nursing; Mason Conor Leleux, Commercial Music Sound Engineer; Delbert Allen Mack, Jr., Commercial Music Performance; Raccobi Tenesie Malone, Nursing; Carmen Jean Sanders, Software Development Game; Sonny Yang, Nursing; Kyung Ho Yoon, Nursing.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Joe Adrian Banda, Academic Studies; Rakeyla Shavon Cheatham, Academic Studies; Carl Hodge, Jr., Academic Studies; Brandon Anthony Krzywonski, Academic Studies; Imani Leigh Morgan, Academic Studies; Margarita Espinosa Rodriguez, Teaching (Art Specialty); Steven Barker Sirois, Academic Studies.

Certificates

Darchean Calais Odom, Instrumentation Tech; Macey Michaela Robbins, Cosmetology Operator; Chelsea Renea Wilson, Licensed Practical Nursing.

BRIDGE CITY

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Margaret Marie Hidalgo, Paralegal; Bryce Leeman Hollier, Nursing; Alexanderia Nicole Leath, Nursing.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Christopher David Foster, Academic Studies; Jessica Taylor Green, Academic Studies.

Certificate

Joyce Jolene Guillory, Medical Coding

BROOKELAND

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Jan Carol Callahan, Nursing

BUNA

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Becky Sue Hantz, Substance Abuse Counselor; Shaelynn Rae Jackson, Paralegal.

CAMERON, LA.

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Justine Nichole Trahan, Instrumentation Technology

CYPRESS

Certificate

John Allen Canales, Licensed Practical Nursing

GROVES

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Meagan Leigh Baker, Nursing; Ronnisha Renee Barlow, Nursing; Cherese Lavergne Braquet, Nursing; Hunter Douglas Beaumont, Instrumentation Technology; Darren Hai Doan, Process Technology Operator; Jared Trayse Dowling, Process Technology Operator; Morgan Pate Plagman, Process Technology Operator; Christopher Lee Reeves, Instrumentation Technology; Juan Jesus Rodriguez, Instrumentation Technology; Kimberly Marie Stone, Business Office Management.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Estefana Guadalupe Guerrero, Academic Studies; Carylanne Amanda Higgins, Academic Studies; Oneisha Isaacs-Hill, Business Administration; Nisaya Ordaz, Business Administration; Brandon Charles Soileau, Academic Studies.

Certificates

Adela Alohilani Centeno, Cosmetology Operator; Rheagan Annette Langley, Licensed Practical Nursing; Zujey Lopez, Licensed Practical Nursing; Ashleigh Braquet Prejean, Licensed Practical Nursing; Jennifer Gomez Sarmiento, Cosmetology Operator; Sha’Linda Ann Sias, Cosmetology Operator; Tabitha Marie Sutton, Licensed Practical Nursing; Kimberly Kay Teal, Heating AC Refrigeration.

HAMSHIRE

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Nikki Leigh Dearbonne, Nursing; Christin Leigh Hester, Nursing.

HOUSTON

Associate of Arts Degree

Vanessa Marie Espitia, Academic Studies

JASPER

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Camisha Levette Castle, Nursing

KIRBYVILLE

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Felicia Dawn Dobie, Nursing; Fidencio A. Rodriguez, Nursing.

LA MARQUE

Associate of Arts Degree

Joshua O’Neal Humphrey, Kinesiology

LUMBERTON

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Sameika Nakeil Langham, Nursing

MAURICEVILLE

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Cassidy Rose Webster, Nursing

NEDERLAND

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Josalynn Nicole Barragan, Substance Abuse Counselor; Griselda Espinoza, Process Technology Operator; Chase Denton Hepburn, Process Technology Operator; Christine Porterfield, Instrumentation Technology; Alexandria Rae Guerard, Nursing; Jennifer LeAnn Sheffield, Nursing; Todd Brandon Strother, Process Technology Operator; Dyllan Yaphet Uribe, Process Technology Operator; Jing Zhou, Accounting.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Erin Rose Bourg, Academic Studies; Jacqueline Michelle Barragan Gutier, Business Administration; Haley Danielle Morgan, Academic Studies; Ryan Dale Trahan, Academic Studies.

Certificates

Valerie Nakeal Curtis, Licensed Practical Nursing; Adam Joshua Dale, Licensed Practical Nursing; Kaitlyn Shelley Fuentes, Medical Coding Specialist; Megan Nicole Gayosso, Licensed Practical Nursing; Andrea Leigh Martinez, Cosmetology Operator; KoriAnn Mendoza, Licensed Practical Nursing; Erika Munoz Torres, Licensed Practical Nursing; Toryria Shaequelle Munson, Licensed Practical Nursing; Adriane Benton Normand, Licensed Practical Nursing; Kiana Monique Sosa, Cosmetology Operator.

ORANGE

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Nayele Cardenas, Nursing; Ciara Rosealine Crooks, Nursing; Charnea Rosenia Fox, Nursing; Jessica Marie Hyde, Process Technology Operator; Morgan Ashley Ousley, Nursing; Joey Glynn Richard, Nursing; Janice Preston Smith, Nursing.

Associate of Arts Degree

Abigail Katherine Noah, Drama

Certificate

Brooke Elizabeth Passmore, Cosmetology Operator

PINELAND

Certificate

Katelyn Elizabeth Lane, Licensed Practical Nursing

PORT ARTHUR

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Sandra Patricia Alfonso-Ruiz, Process Technology Operator; Christian Daniel Ocean Bennett, Process Technology Operator; Mary Diane Berry, Substance Abuse Counselor; Trulora Denise Booker, Instrumentation Technology; Kaeleigh Marie Chappell, Accounting; Kaitlyn Jasmine Cornejo, Process Technology Operator; Sandra Figueroa, Nursing; Shayla Lanay Fontenot, Process Technology Operator; Princess Ashlei Elizabeth Gray, Process Technology Operator; Davon Raymone Guidry, Process Technology Operator; Bryan Gutierrez, Process Technology Operator; Isiah Dwayne Harkless, Nursing; Ramon Hernandez, Process Technology Operator; Kaela Chaunai Johnson, Business Office Management; Ashley Monique Jones, Nursing; Mary Kayleigh Elizabeth Jones, Nursing; Ashely Lynette Joubert, Nursing; Carissa Elizabeth Keller, Nursing; Valerie LaPoint Kinlaw, Nursing; Alejandro Longoria, Instrumentation Technology; Sarah Alyssa McElduff, Nursing; Erika Meza, Accounting; Joselin Anahi Ochoa, Drafting; Latonia Denise Pete, Medical Coding Specialist; Jessica Miranda De Luna Reyes, Paralegal; Ashalekshmi Sadasivan, Nursing; LeeAnn Sallier, Nursing; Ryan H. Tran, Process Technology Operator; Huy Quoc Tran, Paralegal; Iris Aneth Valdez, Nursing; Ana Paola Valencia, Drafting; Crystal Lei Loni Wilson, Accounting.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Shaylynn Annette Allen, Academic Studies; Angel Berry-Smith, Academic Studies; Miriam Lizbeth Chavez, Business Adminstration; Eva Areli Cibrian, Academic Studies; Delanye Reganae Delaney, Academic Studies; Jessica Garcia, Academic Studies; Walter Oney Garcia, Criminal Justice; Jasmine Lashonet Hudson, Business Administration; Arely Estefania Lopez, Business Administration; Lauren Ashley Martinez, Academic Studies; Brianna Kathleen Montijo, Business Administration; Anisha Denae Nellar-Wilson, Academic Studies; Zion Samuel Parker, Academic Studies; Anika Salinas, Business Administration; San’Quesha Renee Sias, Academic Studies; Viktoria Lynn Thompson, Academic Studies; Adriana Torres, Business Administration.

Certificates

Bryanna Yumei Arrequin Vera, Cosmetology Operator; Erika Irasema Castro, Medical Office Assistant; Ana Maria Ceja, Licensed Practical Nursing; Kaeleigh Marie Chappell, Accounting Assistant; Leonard Keith Chavis, Heating AC Refrigeration; Maria Elena Cisneros, Medical Coding; Kelvin Tyron Cormier, Heating AC Refrigeration; Chasmine Lorraine Dangerfield, Licensed Practical Nursing; Jada Patrice Dumes, Licensed Practical Nursing; Kaela Chaunia Johnson, Administrative Assistant; Mykisha Rena Landry, Licensed Practical Nursing; Darren Nakato Louis, Heating AC Refrigeration; Erika Meza, Accounting Assistant; Michelle Maria Nunez, Port Arthur; Danielle DeLyce Smith, Licensed Practical Nursing; Monica M. Valdez, Accounting Assistant; Crystal Lei Loni Wilson, Accounting Assistant.

PORT NECHES

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Aaron Roy Langlinais, Process Tech Operator; Ariel Elayne Werner, Cosmetology Operator.

Associate of Arts Degrees

Marisa Arceneaux, Academic Studies; Marisa Arceneaux, Business Administration; Candice Lynn Whitewood, Academic Studies; DeAnn Marie Logan Willis, Academic Studies; Cameron Reese Wommack, Business Administration.

Certificate

Ashlan Nicole Day, Licensed Practical Nursing

RAYWOOD

Certificate

Kelcie Shae Ancelet, License Practical Nursing

ROSHARON

Certificate

Ronnie Earl Chaney, Jr., Heating AC Refrigeration

SILSBEE

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Hazel Mae Jenkins, Nursing; Ricky Starr Maze, Jr., Instrumentation Technology.

SOUR LAKE

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Janie Lea Morrow, Process Technology Operator

SPURGER

Certificate

Magna Alejandra Urias Jimenez, Licensed Practical Nursing

VIDOR

Associate of Applied Science Degrees

Jose Alberto Aguirre, Jr., Drafting; Erin Nicole Hargroder, Nursing; Desiree Alyse Kay, Process Technology Operator; John Douglas Savoie, Instrumentation Technology; Brooke Nicole Webb, Nursing.

Certificate

Hallie Nicole Gardenhire, Cosmetology Operator

WEST ORANGE

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Trista Tari Trammel, Nursing

WILLIS

Certificate

Aubrey Lee Robinson, Licensed Practical Nursing

WINNIE

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Michelle Gutierrez, Nursing