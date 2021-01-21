DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

Citizens in Jefferson County are reminded that 2020 property tax payments must be paid by Feb. 1, 2021, to avoid penalty and interest charges, according to Allison Nathan Getz, Jefferson County tax assessor and collector.

“Jefferson County has an excellent payment rate,” Getz said. “We typically collect over 98 percent of the total tax roll on a current basis. We appreciate the effort our community makes.”

Property tax payments may be made in person at:

Jefferson County Courthouse, 1149 Pearl, Beaumont;

Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur; or

Mid County Tax Office, 4605 Jerry Ware Drive, Beaumont (near the Airport).

All three locations will remain open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

2020 payments by mail must have a Post Office cancellation mark on or before Feb. 1 to avoid penalty and interest charges.

The cancellation mark must be affixed by the Post Office and not a metered postmark.

Payments by mail may be sent to Jefferson County Tax Office, P. O. Box 2112, Beaumont, TX 77704.

Beginning Feb. 2, a penalty and interest will be applied to unpaid tax balances

“We hope this reminder will help people remember to not overlook taking care of a payment they fully intended to make,” Getz said. “Please call our office if you are having difficulty meeting your tax obligation. There are special provisions for

payment for citizens with age, homestead or disability exemptions. The Tax Office deputies will be more than happy to give information on options that are available under the State Property Tax Code.”

Taxes may be paid in cash, check or credit/debit card in person.

Telephone payments may be made by calling 1-866-549-1010 and use Bureau Code: 2228888. Also, credit card payments or e-check payments may be made at certifiedpayments.net (Bureau Code: 2228888) and follow the instructions on the screen.

A convenience fee of 2.25 percent on credit card payments and no fee on e-check payments will occur.