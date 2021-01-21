January 21, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 13-19:

Jan. 13

  • 60-year-old Alberta Meaux arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery/Fraud was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Jan. 14

  • 39-year-old Ashley Billiot arrested for aggravated assault in the 2600 block of Ruby.
  • 61-year-old Robin Hebert arrested for driving while license is invalid in the 2600 block of Montrose.
  • 45-year-old Walter Derutte arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
  • 56-year-old Jeffery Davis arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
  • An information report was completed in the 6300 block of 25th St.
  • An information report was completed in the 6400 block of Van Buren.

Jan. 15

  • 35-year-old Justin Cruseturner arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of 39th.
  • 41-year-old Bryan Melancon arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Main.
  • 36-year-old Joseph Williams arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.

Jan. 16

  • 33-year-old Roxanne Pena was arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Canal.
  • 42-year-old Samuel Henderson arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 17

  • 32-year-old Randy Collida arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32nd St.
  • Burglary of a habitation reported in the 5500 block of Baird.

Jan. 18

  • 35-year-old Gabriel Briseno arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • An Information report was completed in the 2700 block of Rose.
  • Aggravated robbery completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 19

  • 25-year-old Jordan Bronnon arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Main Avenue.
  • 44-year-old Magdeleno Huerta was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Main.
  • 51-year-old Colin Mclemore arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of 25th St.
  • 43-year-old Jason Altman arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.
