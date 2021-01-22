BRIEF: Port Arthur Teachers FCU meeting set
The Port Arthur Teachers Federal Credit Union will hold its 68th Annual Meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at United Methodist Temple, 4101 Highway 73 in Port Arthur.
Cindy Drummond, president, announced the agenda includes the election of officers and presentation of the 2020 financial report.
Masks will be required, and social distancing will be expected.
