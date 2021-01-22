Man escapes Jefferson County Correctional Facility; flees into Beaumont

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, an inmate escaped from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the escapee is 39-year-old Robert Orlando Lake of Beaumont.

Lake sustained injuries as he cut himself on the concertina wire during the escape.

Lake ran north towards Beaumont and found a truck at a nearby business with the keys inside.

Lake stole the 2020 Chevy truck and fled into Beaumont.

The owner was able to track the truck via OnStar to the area of Gladys and Magnolia. Lake ran from the stolen truck as Beaumont Polcie approached.

A perimeter has been established in the area of Magnolia and I-10.

JCSO deputies and BPD officers are in the area searching yards, alleys, etc.

Be aware of law enforcement presence in the area.

Lake was being held on a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a robbery warrant out of Mississippi.

If you see Lake you are urged to call 911. DO NOT APPROACH.