Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:
- Rachel Allbritton, 33, warrant other agency
- Jeremiah Prejean, 21, assault family/house member – impede breathing/circulation
- John Reid, 50, warrant other agency
- Kindall Moore, 28, warrant other agency
- Crystal McCartney, 29, warrant other agency
- Kane Adams, 30, warrant other agency
- James Perritt, 39, public intoxication
- Jose Velazco, 31, aggravated robbery
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:
Jan. 11
- Officer received information in the 200 block of S 4th Street.
- A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
Jan. 12
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Detroit.
- Detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Sergeant arrested a subject for assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 400 block of Atlanta.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Gary.
Jan. 13
- A complainant reported a death in the 1400 block of S 16th Street.
- A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N 4th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 14
- A complainant reported a death in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Highway 69.
Jan. 15
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Avenue B.
Jan. 16
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 700 block of S 6th Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue M.
Jan. 17
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- Officer arrested a subject for aggravated robbery that occurred in the 100 block of N Memorial.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
