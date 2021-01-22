Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 11-17

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Rachel Allbritton, 33, warrant other agency

Jeremiah Prejean, 21, assault family/house member – impede breathing/circulation

John Reid, 50, warrant other agency

Kindall Moore, 28, warrant other agency

Crystal McCartney, 29, warrant other agency

Kane Adams, 30, warrant other agency

James Perritt, 39, public intoxication

Jose Velazco, 31, aggravated robbery

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Jan. 11

Officer received information in the 200 block of S 4th Street.

A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 12

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Detroit.

Detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.

Sergeant arrested a subject for assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation in the 1400 block of Boston.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 400 block of Atlanta.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Gary.

Jan. 13

A complainant reported a death in the 1400 block of S 16th Street.

A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N 4th Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 14

A complainant reported a death in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Highway 69.

Jan. 15

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Avenue B.

Jan. 16

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Avenue L.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 700 block of S 6th Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue M.

Jan. 17