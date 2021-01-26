Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 18-24
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:
- Cecil Roberts, 41, warrant other agency
- Ashley Lowe, 37, Nederland warrants
- Christopher Sanborn, 37, possession of a controlled substance
- Jose Jimenez, 53, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Stacia Morris, 39, possession of a controlled substance/ Nederland warrants
- Ryan Noble, 30, walking on the wrong side of the road
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:
Jan. 18
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hilldale.
Jan. 19
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Park.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 600 block of Boston.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
Jan. 20
- A report was made in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Jan. 21
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 2300 block of Allan Court.
- Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of Chicago.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of South 14th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 22
- Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South 16th Street.
- An abandoned or endangered child was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.
Jan. 23
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
Jan. 24
- Burglary of a habitation and assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
