LETTER TO EDITOR —PA Greater Minority Chamber encourages citizens to “BUY PORT ARTHUR”

Dear editor,

It is critical that we buy goods and services in Port Arthur to see money circulate throughout our community.

The ½ cent sales taxes from purchases go toward the development/redevelopment of our community.

Our Chamber will focus on entrepreneurial development, minority contracting, employment opportunities associated with tax abatements and In-Lieu of Contracts Agreement and other economic development issues in our communities that have a direct impact on the quality of life for citizens.

We look forward to working with the newly elected City Council members to embrace their vision for Port Arthur.

Thank those that has volunteered to be involved on our committees and excited about efforts to move the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County forward.

Igalious “Ike” Mills, executive director,

Port Arthur Greater Minority Chamber of Commerce