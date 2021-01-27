January 27, 2021

Port Arthur Police said this man committed an auto theft Jan. 21.

PAPD: Help ID man who stole car wearing “mom’s pink house slippers”

By PA News

Published 9:46 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle during the early morning hours last week.

Port Arthur Police noted the thief was wearing pink footwear.

Police said the auto theft, which was captured on security video, was committed at approximately 5:25 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 21) at a Chevron gas station (2920 Jimmy Johnson Blvd.).

Police said a man can be seen exiting a dark colored SUV and jumping into a running vehicle at a convenience store.

“He appears to be a young black male wearing a black shirt, gray pants and his mom’s pink house slippers,” a PAPD release said. “If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective (Earl) Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.”

In light of the crime, police ask community members:

  • Do not leave your cars running and unattended in your own driveway, stores or any other location for that matter.
  • Lock your cars at night and don’t leave the keys inside.
  • Don’t leave guns or other valuables in plain view.

Pictured is the vehicle that police said a thief jumped out from in Port Arthur.

