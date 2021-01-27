Our angel, Shelia Marie Edwards, was called home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2021.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.