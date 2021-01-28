Nederland ISD, all 4 elementary schools recognized for student academic achievement

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District has been recognized as a 2019-20 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll District for high achievement in student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

Nederland ISD along with only six other Texas ISDs has been recognized, along with all four elementary campuses.

Helena Park Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary and Langham Elementary join close to 3,500 public schools in the nation to be recognized with this honor.

The 2019 -2020 Honor Roll utilizes public school student achievement data to identify districts that get students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Schools that receive the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in

achievement gaps among student populations.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick said the recognition is a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment from schools and parents.

“I hope our community can join me in congratulating our District and specifically Helena Park, Highland Park, Hillcrest and Langham Elementary campuses,” he said.

NISD principals were extremely proud of the honor.

“It is an honor that reflects the dedication provided through our teachers’ strong daily instruction to create a significant impact on our students’ academic growth and performance,” Helena Park Principal Charlotte Junot said.

Sissy Yeaman, principal at Highland Park, said the school is committed to providing the best quality education, and the honor identifies the commitment and hard work of staff, students and parents.

“Our students’ success is our No. 1 goal, and this award ratifies our efforts,” she said. “We will continue working hard to maintain a safe and effective learning environment while making certain that all students have the skills needed to ensure success at school and beyond.”

Hillcrest Principal Dr. Kevin Morrison said the teachers, staff, students and parents work hard every day to ensure the success of students, adding the recognition shows the hard work is paying off.

Langham Elementary Principal Toby Latiolais said the Honor Roll recognition is validation that the team’s efforts have been fruitful.

“Our campus continues to look for ways to further support our students and ensure that we reach their full potential,” he said.