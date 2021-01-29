SOCCER ROUNDUP — Mid County dominates in district debuts

The Mid-County soccer teams dominated on the opening day of district play this week.

The Port Neches-Groves girls beat Crosby 8-0 to advance to 9-2-1 on the season. Marlee Sonnier led the team with three goals. Abby Reeves, Hannah Leblanc, Rylee Miller, Sophie Torres and Sheylly Valenzuela got on the board as well.

Reeves, Sonnier, Tori Cutright, Zoe Scroggs, Grace Richard and Kelsie Comeaux kicked out assists.

Both Nederland teams defeated the Memorial teams. The Nederland boys came away with a 6-3 win against the Titans on Tuesday. Payne Barrow racked up three goals, with Lalo Flores and Bilal Alani adding two and one goals, respectively. Jake Harvard, Francisco Villanueva, Cooper Slott and Barrow each earned an assist.

The Nederland girls team defeated Memorial 10-0.

Both PNG teams will play both Nederland teams Tuesday. The girls play in Nederland, while the boys’ game will be played at PNG.

Memorial girls will play against Beaumont United at 5 p.m. today in Beaumont. Next up for the Memorial boys is a home game against Galena Park Feb. 5.

Calendar

TODAY

Girls Soccer

Memorial at Beaumont United, 5 p.m.

Crosby at Nederland, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Crosby at PNG, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Nederland at PNG, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Barbers Hill at Memorial, 5 p.m.

PNG at Nederland, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Nederland at Crosby, 6 p.m.

FEB. 5

Boys Soccer

Galena Park at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Memorial at Galena Park, 5 :30 p.m.

Beaumont United at Nederland, 7 p.m.