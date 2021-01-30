Child sexual abuse, drug charge cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — Drug possession charges ranging from methamphetamine to mushrooms, along with child sexual abuse charges. top this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Blaz Allen Comeaux, 33, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Mercedes Gunn, 29, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 25.

Lakesha Laquanna Hall, also known as Lakeshia Laquanna Hills and Lakeshia Hills Hall, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 29, 2018.

Johelen Janean Patin, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.

Wallaunce Jozeff Phillips, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Aug. 6, 2019.

Dennis Pickney Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Cody Prejean, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 30.

Cody Prejean, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 30.

Jacob Daniel Bastian, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of child pornography for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Keera Mae Bennett, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for abandoning a child for an incident that occurred Jan. 7, 2020.

Callise Wayne Hebert, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incident that occurred from around May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Callise Wayne Hebert, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted aggravated sexual assault for incident that occurred on April 30, 2020.

Luis Javier Sanchez, 34, transient, was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from about Oct. 31, 2019 to April 12.

James Dwayne Vanwright, also known as James D. Vanwright and James Duke Vanwright, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for sex offender failure to comply with registration requirements for an incident that occurred June 1.

Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, also known as Aaron Kavanaugh and Aaron Joseph Cavanaugh, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.

Armando Negrete, also known as Armando Negrete Jr., 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 14.

Armando Negrete, also known as Armando Negrete Jr., 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred May 13.

Kevin J. Thomas, also known as Kevin Thomas, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Jadrian Dashun Thomas, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred July 16.

Tram Thuy Vo, also known as Tram Vo, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 28.

Christopher Jude Rosas, 38, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 28.

Jamal J. West, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 1.

Joey Don Whittington, also known as Jose Dee Whittington, Joey Whittington and Joey D. Whittington, 57, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 11.

Randall Wayne Wilson, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 14.

Tommie Tyiwan Wilson, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred March 20.

Renee Nelson, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 9.

Michael William Obryan, 61, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 22.

Isaiah Jvon Prater, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin and psilocybin, for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.

Vidal Aleman Ramirez, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 21.

Vidal Aleman Ramirez, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin and psilocybin, for an incident that occurred May 21.

Holly Jean Pritchard, 35, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 23.

Chatman Oliver Gobert, also known as Chatman O. Gibert and Chatman Gobert, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 25, 2019.

Chatman Oliver Gobert, also known as Chatman O. Gibert and Chatman Gobert, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 25, 2019.

Cindy Lynn Griffin, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 30.

Cindy Lynn Griffin, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred July 30.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.