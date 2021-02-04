Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:
- Robert Trahan, 29, warrant other agency
- Dominique Duhon, 25, warrant other agency
- Hugo Torres, 23, warrant other agency
- Krystal Thomas, 28, warrant other agency
- Jamie Goodwin, 55, assault EMS personnel providing service
- Rashard Nichols, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Matthieu Staley, 33, warrant other agency
- Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
- Lorenzo Salinas, 32, warrant other agency, failure to ID – intent give false information, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle
- Adrianna Nunez, 34, warrant other agency, evading arrest/detention, and possession of a controlled substance
- Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
- Javier Gonzalez, 47, driving while intoxicated
- Jadon Castille, 19, interference with public duties
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:
Jan. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 27th Street and FM 365.
- An information report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North First Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
Jan. 26
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for assault EMS personnel providing service in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
- A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.
Jan. 27
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis Avenue.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gary Avenue.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was arrested for interference with public duties in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
- Injury of a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 28
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.
Jan. 29
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Injury to a child was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 30
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 900 block of Circle Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1400 block of Detroit.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near South 27th Street and Avenue F.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Avenue L.
- A person was arrested for another agency’s warrants, failure to id -intentionally give false information and evading arrest / detention with a vehicle in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants, evading arrest / detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 100 block of North Memorial.
Jan. 31
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
You Might Like
Port Arthur police find woman stabbed, lying on apartment floor
A woman who was stabbed in the back by another woman on Saturday in Port Arthur decided two days later... read more