February 4, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 25-31

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

  • Robert Trahan, 29, warrant other agency
  • Dominique Duhon, 25, warrant other agency
  • Hugo Torres, 23, warrant other agency
  • Krystal Thomas, 28, warrant other agency
  • Jamie Goodwin, 55, assault EMS personnel providing service
  • Rashard Nichols, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Matthieu Staley, 33, warrant other agency
  • Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Lorenzo Salinas, 32, warrant other agency, failure to ID – intent give false information, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle
  • Adrianna Nunez, 34, warrant other agency, evading arrest/detention, and possession of a controlled substance
  • Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
  • Javier Gonzalez, 47, driving while intoxicated
  • Jadon Castille, 19, interference with public duties

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

Jan. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near South 27th Street and FM 365.
  • An information report was made in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North First Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Jan. 26

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for assault EMS personnel providing service in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

Jan. 27

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gary Avenue.
  • Continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was arrested for interference with public duties in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • Injury of a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 28

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Jan. 29

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 30

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 900 block of Circle Drive.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1400 block of Detroit.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near South 27th Street and Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3300 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrants, failure to id -intentionally give false information and evading arrest / detention with a vehicle in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants, evading arrest / detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Jan. 31

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Franklin.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
