PAPD: Female kidnapping victim found Thursday in woods

Port Arthur Police said the victim of a kidnapping was discovered Thursday afternoon in a wooded area.

Det. Mike Hebert said authorities received information about an aggravated altercation at 1 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area north of Highway 73 in the 3600 block.

“After a brief search, officers located a female victim who was immediately taken to a local hospital,” Hebert said.

Suspect information or any additional details concerning the victim were not immediately released.

Noting the “fluid nature” of the investigation, police said no further information would be released at this time.