PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s coming to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

Another strip center is under construction in an already busy area at 3300 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, not far from I Heart Mac & Cheese and Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, according information from the city of Port Arthur.

The strip center is expected to be about the same size as the one that houses I Heart Mac & Cheese.

Building officials say construction is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2021, and office space available on the second floor will have facing views of the golf course.