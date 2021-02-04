The Plug Smoke Shop owner says customer service is CBD location’s calling card

NEDERLAND — It’s human nature to help people, according to Akber Fatehali.

The Port Arthur resident and nursing veteran routinely connects with people to help them in a professional manner.

“I’ve been working in this area for 20 years as a geriatric nurse,” Fatehali said. “I work with older people in the nursing homes. I see everybody as a human being with needs, and I’m happy to help them out. That is how human nature goes — to help each other out.”

Fatehali said the impacts of COVID-19 on the local geriatric community have been depressing, so he was recently inspired to expand his reach in the community.

Now, outside of his nursing responsibilities, Fatehali is a business owner, operating The Plug Smoke Shop at 3618 Highway 365, across the street from Central Mall.

He noticed the location last year with a “for lease” sign and was interested in the business because of a family member’s successful CBD venture in Houston.

“It’s a good location,” he said. “Business is picking up day-by-day. We are from this area, have good products and great customer service.

“Incense is good for people. CBD creates relief from anxiety and depression, and for joint pain, we have some rolling creams. We’ve got all the good stuff.”

The Plug, which opened in October, is also a one-stop shop for e-cigarettes, vaping products and services.

Fatehali said he and others at the store work hard to please customers and provide all options available for relaxation and relief.

“We’re still in the process of learning (the best ways to connect with customers) and taking it day-by-day,” he said.

The Plug is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight. For more information, call 409-344-9558. The Plug Smoke Shop can also be accessed on Facebook and Instagram.

Customers who provide their phone number are entered into The Plug’s loyalty program, with each purchase earning them points toward future discounts.

The Plug recently shared news of all the Smok Nord 4 vapes offered, providing options for anyone who likes simplicity in vaping with adjustable airflow, flavors and clouds.

“It took a few weeks for me to make the decision on opening,” Fatehali said. “I was not planning on doing it and someone asked if I wanted to. I said, ‘yea, let’s do it.’ With the pandemic, nursing was very depressing and I wanted a little change, but I still work as a nurse.”