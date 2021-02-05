PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur vaccine effort could require larger location
Juanita Cuellar, 93, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Port Arthur Health Department on Thursday.
The department has approximately 500 doses of the vaccine.
A representative with the department said the vaccine distribution could be moved to a larger location within the next couple of weeks to accommodate the public and the amount of vaccine doses.
