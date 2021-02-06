Drug charges, aggravated assaults & car thefts lowlight Jefferson County indictments

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 75 cases this week, including some for drug charges, aggravated assault and car theft.

Rachel Marie Primeaux, also known as Raschel M. Primeaux and Rachel M. Primeaux, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13, 2020.

James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 21.

Roshunn T. Richard, also known as RASHUNN Tomareya Richard, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 15.

Kevin Alexis Rodriguez, 25, of San Juan, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13, 2020.

Jerry Rucker, 61, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.

Benjamin Joseph Salerius, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.

Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.

Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.

Devyn Snyder, also known as Devyn Raylin Snyder, 25, of Beaumont • Travis William Smith, also known as Travis William Smith Sr. and Travis Smith, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 19.

Frank Ellis Socia Jr., also known as Frank Ellis Socia II, 40, of Groves was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Rose Marie Sweeney, 58, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Daniel Jay Theal, 59, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 5, 2019.

Christopher D. Thomas, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 13.

Jakaimaien Carmichael Lee, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Jirou Zachere Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted or murder for an incident that occurred July 11.

Jirou Zachere Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted or aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 11.

Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred July 25.

Brandon Jamal Miller, also known as Brandon J. Miller, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Gabriel Christian Caldwell, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Gabriel Christian Caldwell, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Roxanne Pena, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.

Duane Anthony Jackson, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 24.

Henry Rodriguez Jr., 45, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

Henry Rodriguez Jr., 45, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

James M. Tucker, 50, of Houston was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 10.

Gregory Doyle Havard, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

Weston Allen Guy, 32, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.

Weston Allen Guy, 32, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Brittany Ann Byrd, 31, of Silsbee was indicted for felony theft by possession for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.

Aaron D. Giron, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

Patrick Markeith Griffin, 28, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Christopher Paul Richard, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Lyle Heath Allen, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for false statement-property/credit for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Lyle Heath Allen, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Brandy Marie Ardoin, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 13.

Latara Renee Joe, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.