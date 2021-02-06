Woman found dead in Port Arthur, police investigating

Port Arthur Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at O.W. Collins Apartments.

The name of the deceased, age and whether she lived at the apartments is not being released at this time, according to authorities.

The call of the death was initially dispatched as an “unattended death,” which, an officer said, is common. For example a person may die at home from cancer while alone, making it an unattended death.

In this case, the deceased female was found by an employee who called police about 4:31 p.m. Jan. 28.

Police are not saying how long the woman had been dead or if she lived alone.

Further questions are pending the autopsy report, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

Police are not saying what led them to call this a suspicious death but did say an investigation may show no criminality in the case.