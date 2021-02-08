COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning

The news of four COVID deaths of Port Arthur and Mid-County residents was reported by health officials Monday morning.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the individuals from Port Arthur included a Hispanic female between 65 and 70 years old and an African American female between 55 and 60 years old.

Local health officials also said two residents from Nederland — White males, both between 70 and 75 years old — died as a result of coronavirus.

It has been determined the four individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 62 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 23 for Nederland since the beginning of this pandemic.

Port Arthur Health Director Judith Smith announced a mass vaccination clinic will begin operation Tuesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Any citizen who has registered and received an appointment will be administered a vaccine at the appointed time.

All persons must register online, in order to receive an appointment. Once registered, you will be contacted when an appointment has been set.

Some important reminders:

show up to the vaccination site until you have received a confirmed appointment time from the health department. No one will be served without an appointment. Anyone who previously left their name on the waitlists needs to be sure their registration is completed at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.

You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time, once vaccinations are available.

If you are unable to access the registration website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. This covers residents in Hardin, Jefferson, Jasper, Newton and Orange counties.

Call center assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.