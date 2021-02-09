Nederland, Memorial face off in crucial late-season battle

The Nederland Bulldogs clinched a playoff berth with a 56-50 win over Memorial Tuesday night.

The loss for the Titans puts their hopes for a postseason appearance in serious jeopardy.

Memorial will have to win against Beaumont United Friday to secure the fourth seed.

The Titans fell down 23-20 at the halfway mark, but a 20-point third quarter by the Bulldogs gave Nederland a 43-32 lead going into the final quarter.

With 3:42 left in the game, the Titans pulled within three points.

The Bulldogs’ Tyler Jackson came down with some clutch offensive rebounds and nailed crucial free throws to put the game back out of reach.

Jackson led all scorers with 28 points. Nederland’s Paxton Packman added 10.

Memorial’s Bryton Willice led his team with 16 points, followed by Jahmar Sanders, who came off the bench to drop 13. Yasuel Santiago also had 11.

The Titans travel to Beaumont Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.