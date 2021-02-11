Atia J. Bourque, 90, of Groves, Texas passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born in Gueydan, Louisiana on July 1, 1930 to John Bourque and Ophelia Lege Bourque.

Atia lived in the Golden Triangle area since 1957 and was retired from Standard Alloy as an Inspector after 45 years of service.

Atia was a humble loving servant of the Lord, devoted Catholic, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Groves, TX.

He loved his wife Rena for 68 years. He was a wonderful brother to six siblings. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was proud of his Cajun heritage and loved French food and Cajun music. He was a great gardener and took care of his beautiful flowers and always had enough vegetables to share with family and friends.

He was lovingly known as Popa to his grandchildren for nearly 40 years. Atia loved to travel and took many trips with his wife Rena all over the United States.

Atia loved his siblings and extended family and continued to travel to visit them in Louisiana. Atia was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

The family will have private services for Atia with burial to be at the Kaplan Cemetery in Kaplan, Louisiana.

Atia is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rena Bourque of Groves, Texas and two sons, Johnny Bourque and wife Connie of Savannah, Texas and Manny Bourque and wife Renee’ of Manvel, Texas, grandchildren, Autumn and Michael Cheek of Savannah, TX, Chestin and Mamouwa Bourque of Pearland, TX, Laura and Mark Stueck of Savannah, TX, Chase and Alex Bourque of San Diego, CA, and Cameron Bourque and Heather Nguyen of Houston, TX.

He is also survived by his eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ophelia Bourque and his sister, Anny Leleux.