Margurite Louise Holder, 91, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away February 5, 2021.

She was born in Colmesneil, Texas on July 2, 1929 to the late Cason A. Richardson and Helen Versie Lockheart Richardson.

Margurite was a member of Proctor Baptist Church in Port Arthur where she was active in her church and Sunday School class.

She loved working in the yard, sewing, cooking, baking, and camping.

Those left to cherish Margurite’s memory are her son, Dale F. Bates of Port Arthur; her step-son, James W. Holder and his wife Suzanne of Hemphill; her grandchildren, Shonda Weaver and husband Mikal, Kerri Sheppard and husband Joshua, Stephanie Justice and husband Christopher, Clifford Burke, Jr., and James “Andy” Holder and wife Melissa; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and also, numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James E. Bates, Jr. and Arnold W. Holder; son, James E. Bates III; sister Ava Quimby; brothers, Robert Richardson and James Richardson; and her step-daughter, Shannon Holder Gann.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service being held at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Erwin officiant. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Margurite’s visitation and service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.