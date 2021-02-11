Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:
- Twalesha Brown, 39, driving while intoxicated
- Bryan Moore, 21, warrant other agency
- Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
- John Brooks, 42, Nederland warrants
- Xavier Mitchell, 26, warrant other agency
- Matthew Hull, 37, warrant other agency
- Phillip Sterling, 35, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:
Feb. 1
- Electronic transmission of certain visual material depicting a minor was reported in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.
Feb. 2
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace.
- An officer received information in the 2400 block of Vernon.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of FM 365.
Feb. 3
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
- Found property and recovered stolen property was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1100 block of I-10, Beaumont.
Feb. 4
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- An officer received information in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
Feb. 5
- Found property was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 22 Street.
Feb. 6
- A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
Feb. 7
- Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Ninth Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
