February 12, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

  • Christopher Rucka, 54, other agency warrant(s)
  • Areayiana Wilson, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Justin Johnson, 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Louis Miller, 65, public intoxication and fail to identify
  • James Cotton, 34, possession of a controlled substance and violation city ordinance
  • Leeandrus Thomas, II, 28, fail to signal required distance and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jeffery Dietrich, 48, other agency warrant(s)
  • Bianca Rangel, 23, driving while intoxicated
  • Frank Davis, 43, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Magnolia.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.
  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Feb. 2

  • Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 700 block of Montgomery.
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.

Feb. 3

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Bowlin.

Feb. 4

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Landry.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.
  • A person was arrested for failure to signal before turning and possession of drug paraphernalia and a subject for possession of controlled substance(s) and city ordinance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Feb. 5

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of Hanover.
  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 6

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Magnolia
  • A person was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Dallas.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Feb. 7

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Castle.
