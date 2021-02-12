Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:
- Christopher Rucka, 54, other agency warrant(s)
- Areayiana Wilson, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Justin Johnson, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Louis Miller, 65, public intoxication and fail to identify
- James Cotton, 34, possession of a controlled substance and violation city ordinance
- Leeandrus Thomas, II, 28, fail to signal required distance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jeffery Dietrich, 48, other agency warrant(s)
- Bianca Rangel, 23, driving while intoxicated
- Frank Davis, 43, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:
Feb. 1
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Magnolia.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.
Feb. 2
- Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and fail to identify in the 700 block of Montgomery.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.
Feb. 3
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Bowlin.
Feb. 4
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Landry.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Earle.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.
- A person was arrested for failure to signal before turning and possession of drug paraphernalia and a subject for possession of controlled substance(s) and city ordinance in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Feb. 5
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of Hanover.
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.
Feb. 6
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Magnolia
- A person was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Dallas.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.
Feb. 7
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Castle.
You Might Like
BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday
PORT NECHES — The City of Port Neches said all city offices will be closed Monday (Feb. 15) for President’s... read more