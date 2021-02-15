Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Motiva Port Arthur is another entity impacted by this week’s extreme cold weather.

Community Relations spokesperson Amy Cole unprecedented freezing temperatures necessitated safely and methodically shutting down the Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.

“We are carefully monitoring weather conditions and will resume normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Cole said.

According to Motiva.com, the Port Arthur refinery produces conventional gasoline, commercial aviation fuel, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel, Export (High Cetane) Diesel and Texas Low Emissions Diesel, which are used in commercial sales, the trucking industry and in heavy-duty machinery.

That makes 275,000 barrels of branded fuel everyday.

The manufacturing plant at the Port Arthur Refinery is one of the largest in the world. It produces a massive 40,000 barrels of base oil per day.