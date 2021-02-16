Nederland shares with residents new office times, garbage updates & water usage concerns

Due to the rolling power outages and ice accumulation on roads, Nederland city offices remain closed Tuesday.

They will open at normal times Wednesday.

Garbage service due to the Presidents’ Day holiday was scheduled to run one day behind all week.

Tuesday morning, Nederland officials were told the landfill they utilize was closed and reopen at noon Wednesday.

“We plan to start collecting the Monday route (Tuesday) afternoon and will run until trucks are full,” a city statement read. “We will likely not complete the route (Tuesday) but will resume (Wednesday) after the landfill is open and we can empty the garbage trucks.

“We anticipate the garbage routes will be merged and roll into one another. So we ask the Tuesday route customers to put their garbage can(s) by the curb, Wednesday route customers to put can(s) on Thursday and so forth. We ask customers to put their cans away from the curb once they are emptied.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nederland Water Treatment Plant was running at 4MGD, which is the maximum output it can produce while on generator power.

“Today, we are dealing with water line leaks throughout the City,” a city statement read. “We need our utility customers to conserve water to protect the water system.

Avoid washing clothes, washing dishes, taking long showers, etc.”