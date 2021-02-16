SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced Tuesday it is aware of rolling blackouts throughout SETX.

“If families do not have power, we know that your students will not be able to access their assignment,” a PAISD release said. “Teachers will assist all students moving forward.”

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that have caused many to be without power for several days, the PAISD will remain closed to in-person instruction and continue with virtual instruction on Wednesday.

PNG

Officials with the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Classes said classes will resume for students on Thursday.

“Our campuses are operational and will be open for staff Wednesday, though morning travel (Wednesday) is not recommended,” a PNGISD statement said. “For staff members who continue to face challenges by the weather’s impact, the work day is optional.”

Lamar State

Lamar State College Port Arthur will remain closed Wednesday due to the continued danger of travel and loss of power across the region in the wake of this week’s winter storm.

Campus offices are closed and there will be no classes.

The Seahawks men’s basketball home game vs. Tyler Junior College originally scheduled for Wednesday night is also postponed to a later date.

LSCPA officials are continuing to assess the situation and will make any additional announcements as needed.

NISD

The Nederland Independent School District will keep its campuses closed Wednesday, asking students to attend virtually.

Teachers will make accommodations for makeup work for those without access to power or Internet.

Updated information about Thursday will be posted by noon Wednesday.

Bob Hope School

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bobby Lopez said Bob Hope School would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to impacts of recent winter weather.

Sabine Pass

School officials with the Sabine Pass Independent School District said weather conditions have led to continued remote learning for students Wednesday and Thursday.

Students are asked to continue check-in through Google Classroom.

St. Catherine

St. Catherine of Siena School Diocesan officials announced school would remain closed Wednesday.

“We will keep you updated as soon as we hear information about Thursday’s plans from our superintendent,” a school statement said.