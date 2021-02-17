National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Rain and freezing rain will end by early Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said, especially across east Texas and central Louisiana, there will be a slight chance for freezing rain late Wednesday night through Thursday morning .

“Overall, additional significant ice accumulations are not likely,” Patrick said. “While most of the area will not see additional precipitation, that melted or rain may freeze tonight, especially over bridges and overpasses.”

Very cold weather will continue Thursday and Thursday night.

Highs Thursday will range from the upper 30 to low 40s.

Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s.

High temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday, with a warming trend expected for the weekend.

Entergy Texas announced ice accumulation on trees and power lines from Wednesday’s wave of winter weather caused power outages for customers across the northern portions of the service territory. Restoration work is proceeding as safely as possible, but crews are facing challenges associated with freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there are approximately 33,657 customers without power. Entergy Texas will provide restoration times once damage assessments are complete.

Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue and are expected to last until the end of the week.