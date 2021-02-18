Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

For more than 30 years the Rotary Club of Port Arthur has served the Greater Port Arthur area through grants funded by the Taste of Gumbo.

The Rotary Club is a service organization with a belief, commitment and motto of “Service Above Self.” The Taste of Gumbo program raises funds that provide an avenue for the club to directly impact the local community through grants.

The annual Taste of Gumbo at the Port Arthur Civic Center was scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the weather conditions and water problems in the community and participating restaurants impacted by supply deliveries, the club have decided to postpone the event.

Taste of Gumbo will now take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at the civic center.

Money raised from previous events have funded grants that have supported the following community initiatives:

College scholarships and leadership development;

Clients of the Capland Speech Therapy Center;

Those seeking utility, rent, clothing or food from Community Care Prayer Outreach, United Board of Missions and the Salvation Army;

and various service programs.

The Rotary Club is happy to invite more people participate in the 2021 Taste of Gumbo as a guest chef. This offers you the opportunity to prepare and participate in a showcase of the city’s best gumbo dishes (or other foods).

You can prepare food for sampling by the public during a three-hour fun event. Set-up should take place the evening before and the morning of the event.

“We are mindful of the possible impact of the pandemic and considering serving options such as distribution of meals in a drive-by pickup option, if necessary,” club leaders said.

All proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur for distribution to the various organizations and endeavors listed above.

For the 2021 Gumbo event, chefs are competing in the Gumbo Showdown for recognition as top restaurants. We hope you will accept this invitation to be a part of the Taste of Gumbo, Etc. and of the Gumbo Showdown.

To reserve a spot in the event, contact Arthur Thomas at 512-571-1941 or arthur.thomas@onegas.com.