Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

PORT NECHES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family of six from Port Neches who lost their home to a fire during the winter storm.

The family lost everything when their mobile home caught fire at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlark Trailer Park, 3001 Eighth St.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it was caused by a space heater left unattended, Port Neches Interim Fire Chief Mike Stegall said.

No one was home when the blaze began, and no injuries were reported.

The home was a total loss, authorities confirmed.

In addition, one vehicle sustained moderate fire damage. A second vehicle sustained minor heat damage.

A mobile home next door also sustained some exposure damage, Stegall said.

The GoFundMe page “Home down to ashes due to fire (Jessica Paredes)” has a goal of $5,000 of which $2,562 was raised by noon Thursday.

The family lost everything and are in need of clothes, shoes, miscellaneous items and daily use items, including a future roof over their head.

A list of clothing and shoe sizes needed:

Girl’s size 6 and 7 – shoes 2 and 12

• Boy’s size 3 and 5 – shoes 9 and 5

• 18 month old clothes size

• Women’s size 10

• Men’s size XXL

• Men’s shoes 10

For information on how to help, visit the GoFundme page.