Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16:
Feb. 10
- James Shaw, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
- Robert Louis Brown Jr., 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 25th Street.
- Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin.
- Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of East Parkway.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- An Information report was completed in the 4800 block of Harrison.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.
Feb. 11
- Jacob Rodriguez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.
Feb. 12
- Mason Bourgeois, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of West Parkway.
- Yakisa Ivory, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and resisting arrest/search or transport in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.
Feb. 13
- Spring Rivera, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of E Parkway.
- Nicholas Wolfe, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Charles.
- Joseph Ceasar, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.
Feb. 14
- Donna Fernandez-Abshere, 49, was arrested for Warrants in the 5600 block of Hogaboom.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.
Feb. 15
- No reports.
Feb. 16
- No reports
