February 19, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16:

Feb. 10

  • James Shaw, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
  • Robert Louis Brown Jr., 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 25th Street.
  • Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin.
  • Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of East Parkway.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An Information report was completed in the 4800 block of Harrison.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

Feb. 11

  • Jacob Rodriguez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Monroe.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.

Feb. 12

  • Mason Bourgeois, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of West Parkway.
  • Yakisa Ivory, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and resisting arrest/search or transport in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.

Feb. 13

  • Spring Rivera, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of E Parkway.
  • Nicholas Wolfe, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Charles.
  • Joseph Ceasar, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.

Feb. 14

  • Donna Fernandez-Abshere, 49, was arrested for Warrants in the 5600 block of Hogaboom.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Feb. 15

  • No reports.

Feb. 16

  • No reports
