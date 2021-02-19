Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Multiple children were pulled from a burning van in the parking of Walmart off U.S. 69 in Port Arthur Friday morning.

According to a witness, the van, which had four children inside, caught on fire at approximately 10 a.m.

The witness said the children were left unattended. An unidentified man saw the blaze and pulled the children from the van.

Port Arthur Fire Department personnel said Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished and personnel were working follow-up investigation.