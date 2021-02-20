Fundraiser highlights upcoming bra sale & consultation
An upcoming Port Arthur bra sale and consultation event comes with the opportunity to raise money for a good cause, organizers said.
The 590 Fit for the Cure event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 2 at Central Mall.
To keep everyone safe, Wacoal Fit Experts are offering Touch-Free bra consultations rather than hands-on fittings to help women find their correct size.
For every woman who receives a complimentary consultation, Wacoal donates $2 to Susan G. Komen.
Wacoal also donates another $2 for every Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra purchased at the event.
No purchase is necessary to receive a bra consultation.
Wacoal’s donations support Komen’s COVID-19 Action Fund, which aids more than 3,000 uninsured or underinsured breast cancer patients every year.
To date, Wacoal has donated more than $5.8 million to Susan G. Komen through Fit for the Cure (and other related programs) and conducted more than 953,000 bra fittings.
