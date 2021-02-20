PHOTO FEATURE: Port Neches business expansion celebrated

Current and future business leaders recently met in Port Neches to celebrate new opportunities.

A ground breaking ceremony was held at 1002 Magnolia Avenue, where the business footprint of Polished Image Salon and Johnson Chiropractic & Wellness Center is expanding to include three new locations.

According to building owners Jaclyn Vice and Jason Vice, three businesses are already signed on to occupy the locations after construction is complete, which is scheduled for June.

The new tenants include Ultrasound and Motion, Tribe Nutrition and a third locally owned start-up company.